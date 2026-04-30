Real Madrid have had wretched luck with injuries over the last 2-3 years, and their problems have continued in recent weeks. They lost Rodrygo Goes for the foreseeable future after he tore his ACL against Getafe last month, and one of his teammates at both club and international level is also set for a long-term absence.

Last week, Eder Militao was forced off against Alaves after injuring his hamstring, and while it was initially hoped that this issue would be minor, it’s proven not to be the case. He was ruled out for the rest of the season, and now there has been a new setback for the 28-year-old.

Recent reports stated that Militao was at risk of undergoing surgery due to the re-opening of a puncture that he already had in his hamstring – the one that saw him miss four months earlier in the campaign. His worst fears have since been confirmed, and on Wednesday, Real Madrid revealed that he has already undergone surgery to rectify the problem, as per Marca.

“Our player Éder Militao has undergone successful surgery today for the rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris of his left leg. The operation has been carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of Real Madrid’s Medical Services. Militao will begin his recovery work in the coming days.”

Militao out for World Cup, likely to miss start of next season

The surgery means that Militao will not be able to be involved at the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, as is also the case for Rodrygo. The likelihood is that he is out for at least another 3-4 months, and if that is the case, he would be set to miss the start of the 2026-27 La Liga season, which will get underway in August – that would be a big blow for Real Madrid, who are hoping to bounce back in the new campaign.