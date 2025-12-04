Barcelona are set for a big summer transfer window in 2026, with at least one heavyweight expected to depart. It has been reported that Robert Lewandowski is unlikely to be offered a new contract, which would open the door for a Saudi Arabia move – but he may not be the only one heading to the Middle East.

Earlier in the season, Raphinha admitted that he had previously received offers from Saudi Pro League clubs, and these still remain. As per Barca Reservat (via Sport), the Barcelona superstar is said to be open to the move in the future, with Xavi Campos claiming that he has a verbal pact with the Catalan club.

“He has a contract until 2028, he renewed last season, but he has been tempted by Saudi Arabia for a long time. And when he renewed, he already agreed with Deco and Barcelona on conditions that could facilitate his departure to Saudi Arabia next summer, in 2026, after the World Cup.”

“They don’t just have one offer: they have more than one, and dizzying amounts. The offers are on the table, Raphinha has spoken publicly about it.”

Barcelona already shopping for Raphinha successor

It would be a massive blow if Barcelona were to lose Raphinha, but from a financial perspective, it would be a major help. The club appear to already be making arrangements for the Brazilian’s exit, in that multiple left wingers have been added to a transfer shortlist for next summer.

Raphinha will at least see out the remainder of this season with Barcelona, but it could end up being his final campaign at the Spotify Camp Nou. If that is the case, it would be up to sporting director Deco to secure an acceptable replacement, which would be much easier said than done.