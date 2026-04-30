FC Barcelona are in talks with the Barcelona City Council over the rental of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for a significant period of the 2027-28 season. The Blaugrana only returned to Spotify Camp Nou in November, but already a second period away from their home stadium is on the cards.

Even with their return, Camp Nou is undergoing serious renovations. Currently just over 60,000 fans are allowed entry, with the first two tiers of the stadium constructed. Work on the third tier is currently ongoing, as they eventually look to increase the capacity to 105,000. Next season Barcelona intend to hit that figure once the third tier is complete, but they will have to return to Montjuic the year after when the new roofis installed.

Barcelona in talks over return to Estadi Lluis Companys

As per Cadena SER, Barcelona are currently in negotiations with the Council in order to rent out the Olympic stadium for the majority of the 2027-28 season. The plan currently is to schedule away games for the end of the 2026-27 season, and the start of the following campaign to reduce the impact on Barcelona’s schedule. The work on the roof would then continue on into the season.

🚨 Al-Hilal are very reluctant to facilitate João Cancelo's transfer to FC Barcelona. Jorge Mendes is the man who will be decisive in the negotiations. [@gbsans] pic.twitter.com/Q3fFheS3M7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2026

Yet the Spanish radio outlet explain that the talks are for Barcelona to have access to the stadium through to January or February, covering the majority of the season. The roof is the final major piece of work to be completed in the renovation work.

Camp Nou delays

This of course relies on Barcelona meeting their deadlines on the Camp Nou work, which has not been the case since work began in 2023. The return to Camp Nou was delayed by a full year, and it is not clear whether they will meet the fresh deadlines for next season. The full project was due to be completed within three years, but looks set to be closer to 4.5 years.