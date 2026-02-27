Barcelona have been back at the Spotify Camp Nou for over two months, but soon, they hope to bring in more fans for matches. Presently, they have approval for 45,000 supporters to be in attendance, although the plan is for this to increase to 62,000 as soon as possible.

For that to happen, Barcelona must receive the 1C license from the Barcelona City Council. They have been seeking approval in this regard for a number of weeks, but until now, they have been stuck at 45,000, although that could soon be about to change.

The upcoming home matches against Villarreal (La Liga) and Atletico Madrid (Copa del Rey) will have a maximum of 45,000 spectators, but as per Sport, the idea is for approval to be received in time for Barcelona’s next Spotify Camp Nou clash after those fixtures, which is on the 15th of March against Sevilla – the same day as the club’s presidential election.

Barcelona see it as very viable for the 1C license to be granted in time for the Sevilla match, given that more work will have been done on the stadium as a whole in the days after the Atleti clash in the Copa del Rey. At that time, another review will be conducted by the Barcelona City Council, who will take their latest ruling.

Barcelona need the income from extra fans

Having an additional 17,000 spectators per match will provide a major boost for Barcelona, both on and off the pitch. Their record since returning to the Spotify Camp Nou has been flawless, but with huge matches coming up across all competitions, Hansi Flick and his players will need all the backing they can get.

Furthermore, the money generated from these extra fans will provide a much-needed boost to Barcelona’s finances. They are still hoping to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule in the coming months, and this would be a step in the right direction.