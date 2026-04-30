Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente is well-known in Spain for his alternative beliefs and subscription to a number of conspiracy theories. That reputation traversed the Bay of Biscay this week, and Llorente has now expressed his gratitude.

Llorente is on board with a number of conspiracy theories, including the idea that governments are controlling the population through chemtrails, the idea that sun exposure increases the risk of skin cancer, and others. On Wednesday, English newspaper The Telegraph ran a story on his controversial views, including quotes from Llorente and from Spain’s Health Minister, which got plenty of reaction online.

Llorente ‘thanks’ The Telegraph for article

Posting on his Instagram story, Llorente put up a screenshot on Thursday of the story, in which he is accused of spreading ‘a worrying hoax’. He answered with the following text.

“The more a message with meaning and substance is criticised, the further it spreads. I can only thank them for amplifying it. Not everyone is at the same point when it comes to understanding certain things. Those who know where they’re going don’t waste time on the noise they encounter along the way. We keep going. Strength and honour.”

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN – Marcos Llorente responds to The Telegraph calling him a threat to public health: "The more a message with meaning and substance is criticized, the further it spreads. I can only thank them for amplifying it.

Not everyone is at the same point when it comes to… pic.twitter.com/bZMrfonBJO — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 30, 2026

Llorente’s controversial activity on social media

Llorente has drawn plenty of attention for his use of red and yellow-tinted glasses to combat the negative impact of artificial light in his eyes. Recently he went to a fancy dress party and posed in his costume as a bottle of suncream – ‘protecting you against your biology’.

The 31-year-old has also drawn criticism in the past for branding he launched as part of a cafe roastery two years ago. In the branding for the cafe, their logo features two stylised backwards S letters together, striking a strong likeness with the symbol of the Nazi paramilitary organisation the SS.