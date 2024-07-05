Atletico Madrid star panned after business venture launches with Nazi symbol as logo

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has been making the headlines this summer despite being left out of Spain’s Euro 2024 squad. The 29-year-old questioned several weeks ago whether skin cancer was related to sunburn, against the burden of scientific evidence, and now his latest business venture has missed a major faux pas.

Alongside former Athletic Club footballer Ibai Gomez, Llorente has recently launched a new speciality coffee business, selling roasted coffee beans. However in the last week it has been pointed out that their logo, two stylised ‘S’ letters backwards, has an unfortunate likeness.

The logo is a ringer for Nazi paramilitiary organisation the SS, or Schutzstaffel, who were assigned to special protection services for Adolf Hitler and the Nazi heirarchy. Their reputation was cruel and bloodthirsty.

El logo de la marca Irreverentes café, de @marcosllorente, tiene un parecido razonable muy chungo 😟 pic.twitter.com/fDPMkJJYA3 — Graficatessen (@graficatessen) July 4, 2024

So far neither Llorente nor Gomez have addressed it elephant in the room. Their logo appears on a range of merchandising, and remarkably nobody has moved to correct the matter.