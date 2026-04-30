Atletico Madrid and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, which leaves the tie finely poised ahead of the rematch between the two teams next week. However, the visitors did leave the Riyadh Air Metropolitano feeling aggrieved that they did not have a lead to take back to London.

In the 78th minute, referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot after Eberechi Eze went down under a challenge from David Hancko, but after a VAR review, the penalty was taken away from Arsenal. The decision did not sit right with head coach Mikel Arteta, who made his feeling very clear post-match, as per Marca.

“It’s a great privilege to play here. Great energy, great atmosphere. We had chances, but we were clumsy at the start of the second half. We conceded more. We knew we had to go through it. Disappointment with conceding the penalty. I’m very angry with how they didn’t blow the whistle in the other one. It’s impossible to be clearer. Just like they applied in the other matches… it’s an obvious penalty.

“Yesterday there were two (in PSG-Bayern Munich match). I accept it. In the Premier League, handball is not a penalty. You accept it because there is a criterion. I don’t understand the other thing, that I have to review it 13 times to take the penalty. The decision is very clear. These are the rules.”

Arteta: “These things cannot happen”

Arteta made it very clear that he hopes the decision does not come back to cost his side in their bid to reach the Champions League final.

“It’s their job, however they do it. I only judge the action and the way it happened. We are in this position. It is something that is changing. We have invested a lot and these things cannot happen.”