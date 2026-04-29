Atletico Madrid have made a difficult start to their Champions League semi-final tie against Arsenal, as they have conceded the opening goal of the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

In the lead-up to the match, Atleti were boosted by the returns of David Hancko, Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez from injury. However, the forward pair have struggled to break down the Arsenal defence in the opening 44 minutes, and the defender’s mistake has now lead to the Premier League side taking the lead.

Gyokeres fires Arsenal in front from 12 yards

The goal has come from the penalty spot, after Hancko is adjudged to have fouled Viktor Gyokeres inside the area. The Swedish striker stepped up and made no mistake against Jan Oblak, who went the right way.

🚨 Gyökeres scores from the spot ! 🇪🇺 Atlético Madrid 0-1 Arsenalpic.twitter.com/FE6JDEmaXI — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 29, 2026

Viktor Gyokeres converts from the spot to put Arsenal ahead ⚽ Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/xBytKfRKEH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 29, 2026

ARSENAL STRIKE FIRST ⚡️ Viktor Gyökeres clinical from the spot to put the English side in front 💥 pic.twitter.com/IBVZRLgvQC — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 29, 2026

A big blow for Atleti right before half time, as they go into the interval trailing. Diego Simeone’s side have been repelled in attack, but they must find a way through if they are to take anything into next week’s second leg in London.