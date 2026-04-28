Atletico Madrid have had a positive start to the week, as they prepare for their Champions League semi-final with Arsenal this Wednesday. The first leg will be held at the Metropolitano at 21:00 CEST, and Los Colchoneros are likely to have three of their starters available.

After the Copa del Rey final, Atletico Madrid have not been able to use any of Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman and David Hancko, three key players in Diego Simeone’s starting XI. All three were suffering from muscle problems, but it looks as they will be available for the first leg against the Gunners.

Julian Alvarez: “I’m at 100%’

It was revealed over the weekend that Alvarez had been suffering from muscle discomfort, after he did not feature in Atletico’s 3-2 win over Athletic Club on Saturday night. He told Marca that he was fit to face Arsenal though.

“Yes, I’m at 100%. The Cup was a tough blow because we were so excited, we reached the final, and now we have these Champions League semi-finals. We’re fighting for everything. It’s true that we’ve fallen behind in the league, but last year in March we were out of contention, and now, having reached the final, we’re very proud. Now we have to recover from this setback, and we’re going to give it our all to reach the final.”

Ademola Lookman and David Hancko also set to return

Meanwhile Diario AS report that Lookman will also be fit to feature. During his own media duties on Monday, Lookman also told Marca that he was improving, noting “I missed the last few games, but now I’m much better.” There was less doubt about Hancko, after Simeone provided a positive update on the Slovakian, but he is also on course to play.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Pablo Barrios is OUT for around a month. He could return just in time for a potential Champions League final, but he remains a doubt.@marca pic.twitter.com/Vr42Nq1sNA — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 26, 2026

The two players that will miss the clash are Jose Maria Gimenez, who has been battling a muscle problem since last month, and Pablo Barrios, who sadly relapsed from a hamstring problem on Saturday night.