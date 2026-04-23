Second Barcelona player escapes injury after Lamine Yamal blow

Barcelona were dealt a significant blow on Thursday afternoon, after it was confirmed that Lamine Yamal would be out for the remainder of the season following a hamstring injury. The one saving grace is that it appears Joao Cancelo has escaped without problems.

The 18-year-old has a grade two hamstring tear, which will keep him out for between four and six weeks, ensuring that he misses the remaining six La Liga games on Barcelona’s schedule. That includes a Clasico at Camp Nou with Real Madrid in the second week of May. Hansi Flick can ill-afford many more key injuries in his forward line, with Raphinha still recovering from his own hamstring tear.

Joao Cancelo escapes Celta clash without injury

Before Lamine Yamal came off with injury, it was Cancelo who had attracted concern. The 31-year-old full-back collided with a Celta player, and felt pain in his left leg. He was taken off grimacing for Alejandro Balde after just 20 minutes. Sport say that on Thursday, Cancelo trained as normal though, and is expected to be available to face Getafe on Saturday, something of a relief for Hansi Flick.

Barcelona absences for Getafe

In addition to Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen will also miss the trip to the Coliseum, while Marc Bernal has also yet to return to training following an ankle sprain. Eric Garcia, who started alongside Pedri in midfield against Celta, picked up a yellow card, and thus will be suspended against Getafe.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup. [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/TkzzuCuuAy — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 23, 2026

It means that Frenkie de Jong becomes the prime candidate to come into midfield on Saturday. With two tricky away trips before the visit of Real Madrid, to Getafe and Osasuna, Flick will be desperate to avoid dropping points before the Clasico, and opening a route back into the title race for Real Madrid.