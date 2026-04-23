Real Madrid to meet with agents of €45m winger to decide future

Real Madrid are set for some structural changes to their squad this summer, with the season shaping up to end without silverware, and without major silverware for a second year in a row. One of the names that has disappointed this season if Franco Mastantuono, despite the fact the 18-year-old only arriving last summer.

A major talking point over the past week in Spain has been the fact that of Real Madrid’s €160m spending spree last summer, only Trent Alexander-Arnold started against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, the decisive match to save their season. Alexander-Arnold, who was originally scheduled to join on a free, was the cheapest of the four signings. Franco Mastantuono, Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen all occupied the bench.

Mastantuono falls out of favour

Mastantuono has arguably had the most difficult season of all four. The 18-year-old made an impact early on under Xabi Alonso, but by October, had disappeared from the starting line-ups. Since, he has struggled for confidence, and frustration in his game has grown, as evidenced by a sending off against Getafe. In total this season, he has scored three goals and given one assist, in his 30 appearances. He has not started a game was on the first of February.

Real Madrid to meet with Franco Mastantuono agents

As explained by El Chiringuito, there is no guarantee that he will be at the club next season. Mastantuono’s agents are due to meet with Real Madrid next week to discuss his future. Los Blancos are not considering a permanent exit, but a loan move is on the table.

🇦🇷 "La semana que viene habrá una REUNIÓN entre el REAL MADRID y MASTANTUONO". 🤝 "Hablarán sobre su futuro y el jugador aceptará lo que quiera el club". ‼️ EXCLUSIVA de @marcosbenito9 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Xgi4aiAo23 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 23, 2026

Notably, Mastantono is supposedly happy to accept whatever the club decides for him. Endrick Felipe was in a similar situation before joining Olympique Lyon on loan in January, where he has successfully recovered his confidence and his form.