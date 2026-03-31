Real Madrid open to summer exit for €45m forward

Real Madrid are poised to have a busy summer transfer window, as they prepare to begin another new era at the Bernabeu. The plan is for a number of new signings to be added to the squad currently overseen by Alvaro Arbeloa, but in turn, there will also be chances of players to leave.

Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are prime candidates to vacate the defence, while in midfield, it is taken for granted that Dani Ceballos will end his 9-year association with the club. There could also be exits in attack, with the most likely to depart being Franco Mastantuono.

It has been a difficult first season in the Spanish capital for Mastantuono, who joined last summer in a €45m deal from River Plate. He’s mustered only three goals in 27 appearances across all competitions, and in Real Madrid’s last nine matches, he has featured for less than 60 minutes.

Real Madrid have previously been criticised for stagnating Mastantuono’s development, but they could now look to get him more playing time. According to OK Diario (via ED), they are open to sending him out on loan for the 2026-27 season, with the hope that he undergoes an Endrick-style improvement.

Real Madrid still believe in Mastantuono

Despite being open to Mastantuono’s exit, Real Madrid are clear that they are still in the Argentina international’s corner. They will not consider any loan offers that include a purchase option, with the plan being for the teenager to return to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2027.

A loan move would make a lot of sense for Mastantuono, especially if he continues to operate as a fringe player for Real Madrid. He needs regular minutes to continue improving, but he is unlikely to get these at the Bernabeu, which is why an Endrick-style loan would be beneficial for both him and the club.