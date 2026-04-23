The headline news in Italy for the past few days has centred around the alleged uncovering of a prostitution ring in Milan, with over 70 names of Serie A footballers past and present cited as clients of the people operating it. That includes one of Real Madrid’s summer signings from last year.

The Italian Financial Police have recently uncovered a company that operated in Milan, as explained by Marca. Among the offers provided to high-profile clients were parties at nightclubs, laughing gas and an ‘all-included’ package that referred to prostitution. The names mentioned are not under investigation, as it is only the providers of the ‘service’ which are liable under Italian law.

High-profile Milan and Inter footballers involved

The services were offered to footballers playing for Inter and AC Milan, as well as visiting teams in the city. GdS also say that the company took 50% of the fee for the all-included package, and the rest was given to those carrying it out. From the blue half of the city, Barcelona target Alessandro Bastoni, Dejan Stankovic, Raoul Bellanova, Yan Bisseck, Achraf Hakimi, Philippe Coutinho, Milan Skriniar and Carlos Augusto are mentioned. From the red half, Koni de Winter, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud and Jeremy Menez are all named. It should be noted that it is not clear what services any of the names mentioned used, and thus it could be limited to simply the nightclub events.

Dean Huijsen among those named

As noted by Sport, Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen is another of the names revealed as clients by the investigation, alongside other Juventus players. Ex-Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo is another name that appears, and it is alleged that the services were also offered to players from Monza, Como and Atalanta.

Rafael Leao denies any wrongdoing

So far the only player to address the matter publicly at the time of writing is AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. He has denied committing any crimes, and threatens legal action against those tarnishing his reputation. As noted above, the Italian prosecutor is not investigating any of the players named.

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