Real Sociedad and Getafe went to battle on Wednesday night for a European spot at Anoeta, but it allegedly crossed the line. Gefafe full-back Juan Iglesias has accused Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal of insulting his partner during the game, which resulted in a scuffle between the two.

Iglesias forced Jon Gorrotxategi’s decisive own goal in a 1-0 win, and celebrated by dedicating the goal to Maria Caamano, a 13-year-old girl who passed away from cancer this week with a shirt and the message ‘for your smile’. After the match, it was Iglesias who spoke to DAZN, but it was his comments about Oyarzabal that made headlines.

“I’m glad you asked me about that. The captain of their team (Oyarzabal), who we then go around holding up as an example, puts his hand over his mouth to insult my wife. He didn’t have the balls to say it to me. These are the values that they have here,” he continued, before saying “that’s for me know,” when pushed on what exactly he had said.

Juan Iglesias has accused Mikel Oyarzabal of insulting his partner. "Their captain puts his hand over his mouth to insult my wife. He didn't have the balls to say it to me." Oyarzabal reportedly visited the Getafe dressing room after. More below👇pic.twitter.com/Jos1g5Xs8l — Football España (@footballespana_) April 23, 2026

Oyarzabal visited Getafe dressing room after match

According to Cadena Cope, Oyarzabal denies doing any such thing. The captain of the Txuri-Urdin visited the Getafe dressing room with several teammates and Real Sociedad Sporting Director Erik Bretos, to clear up the incident and deny them again. His camp assert that it could have been a misunderstanding, but that Oyarzabal is shellshocked at what happened, and there is a certain malcontent with Iglesias for taking the incident into the public domain.

Iglesias’ partner complains of sexist abuse

After the incidents, Iglesias’ partner Estela Grande and mother of his twins, complained of sexist abuse and online harassment on her social media.

Grande posted on her story some responses to the Instagram story she had up at the time, with the caption ‘In football, there’s no misogyny, no. Now I can’t set foot in a city that I love deeply like San Sebastian because I have a lot of messages like this.’

In the screenshot, Grande has been sent comments reading ‘Shut up wh*re’, ‘How bad hahaha, playing for Getafe wow, don’t let us see you in San Sebastian’, and ‘A wh*re’s look’.