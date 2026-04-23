A round-up of all the games on Wednesday night in La Liga, as the stakes grow ever higher in the final stages of the season. Copa del Rey finalists Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid were both in action, as they took on Getafe and Elche respectively.

Atletico Madrid woes continue as Elche seal big three points

Elche 3-2 Atletico Madrid

It’s now seven defeats in their last eight matches for Atletico Madrid, who succumbed to defeat at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero. They took the lead after 10 minutes when Nico Gonzalez struck, but Elche raced into a 2-1 lead courtesy of goals from David Affengruber and Andre Silva.

Gonzalez netted his second immediately after Elche had made it 2-1, but the home side would go on to seal the three points in the 75th minute when Silva scored his brace. Back-to-back wins for the hosts means they are no longer in the relegation zone, while Atleti are fourth, now only eight points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis.

Jose Bordalas masterclass leads Getafe to victory at Anoeta

Real Sociedad 0-1 Getafe

Real Sociedad did not have a pleasant homecoming following their Copa del Rey victory at the weekend, as they were defeated by a stubborn Getafe side at Anoeta. Brais Mendez missed a glorious chance early on as his penalty struck the post, and soon after, the only goal of the game was scored by one of the home side’s players, but at the wrong end. A cross from the left was flicked on by Jon Gorrotxategi, and it flew over goalkeeper Alex Remiro and into the back of the net.

La Real pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half, but it was not to be. They drop to eight with that result, with Getafe are into the lofty heights on sixth, five points behind Betis in what could be a Champions League place for next season.