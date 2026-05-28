As the managerial merry-go-round swings into motion this summer, two this season’s La Liga clubs have announced that their coaches will continue, despite doubts over recent performances. RCD Mallorca will hold onto Martin Demichelis, despite the fact the Argentine took them down on the final weekend of La Liga.

This week it has been confirmed that Inigo Perez will leave Rayo Vallecano at the end of his contract this summer, and Eder Sarabia surprised Elche fans by announcing that he would be resigning, despite keeping Los Franjiverdes up. Michel Sanchez is expected to take over at Ajax after leaving relegated Girona, failing to beat Elche on the final day.

RCD Mallorca announce contract extension for Martin Demichelis

Demichelis initially sparked a reaction from Los Bermellones, but Mallorca struggled down the stretch, losing to Levante, Alaves and Getafe in the final four games, which ultimately damned them to relegation. Mallorca have now announced that he has signed a new deal until 2028, giving him a chance to return Mallorca to their La Liga status. For his part, Demichelis had mentioned a desire to stay even if Mallorca descended during the season.

Espanyol back Manolo Gonzalez despite downturn

Meanwhile Espanyol have also announced an extension until 2027 for manager Manolo Gonzalez. His position came under heavy pressure during a winless run in 2026 that extended for 19 games, but two wins from their final three games kept them up. Monchi has arrived as a General Sporting Director, and it was thought that he could look to replace Gonzalez, but he has been backed instead. An emotional Gonzalez was shown to have the backing of the players and fans in the closing stages.

Jose Bordalas mulling over future

One of the names that Espanyol were linked to was Getafe manager Jose Bordalas. He is also out of contract this summer, and was expected to leave, but the Espanyol job will not be offered to him. The other opening he has been linked to is Sevilla, but with Sergio Ramos’ takeover talks breaking down, that option could be off the table too. Diario AS report that this week will be crucial in deciding his future, and he will take a decision on Monday. Bordalas could yet renew with Getafe, who he guided to the Conference League this season.