A round-up of all the games on Thursday night in La Liga, as the stakes grow ever higher in the final stages of the season. The headline fixture was a crucial clash in the relegation dogfight as Levante hosted Sevilla, while also in action were Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol, Real Oviedo and Villarreal.

Levante move to within two points of safety with crucial win

Levante 2-0 Sevilla

Levante have now won three of their last five matches as they secured a vital home victory against relegation rivals Sevilla, who this week have been linked with signing Joselu Mato. In a game of few chances, Ivan Romero opened the scoring in the 38th minute, and he doubled his tally deep into stoppage time, much to the delight of the home crowd. It’s a result that moves them on to 32 points, and only two behind 17th-placed Sevilla.

Rayo Vallecano strike late as Espanyol struggles continue

Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Espanyol

Rayo Vallecano are now five points clear of the relegation zone after a crucial victory over fellow struggles Espanyol. The hosts dominated for much of proceedings, but they risked falling behind with Oscar Valentin handled inside the penalty, although Dani Cardenas produced a vital stop to deny Kike Garcia.

Espanyol were made to pay for that miss in the 87th minute when Ilias Akhomach slipped in Sergio Camello to score the game’s only goal, which lifts Rayo up to 11th in the La Liga standings.

Real Oviedo keep slim survival hopes alive with Villarreal draw

Real Oviedo 1-1 Villarreal

Real Oviedo moved to within six points of safety, while Villarreal failed to push clear of Atletico Madrid in 3rd after a tense battle in Asturias. The visitors took the lead in the first half after Nicolas Pepe scored from the penalty spot, but they were denied victory in the 69th minute when Ilyas Chaira struck to seal a deserved point for the home side.