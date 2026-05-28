Sevilla’s future has been plunged into uncertainty after talks with a consortium led by Sergio Ramos to take over the club have collapsed. The former defender and his group of investors had been talks for months, but it looks as if a deal will not come to fruition.

Los Nervionenses have been a hotbed of malcontent for some time, with the fans regularly expressing their frustration with the current board of directors over the past three years. It looked as if an end to their conflict was in sight, following Ramos’ bid for the club. Yet it seems that the deal is for the time being off.

Sergio Ramos bid to take over Sevilla collapses

As explained by El Correo de Andalucía (via Sport), the purchasing group Five Eleven have altered the conditions of the original proposal that was agreed in January. they were set to pay €450m for 86,000 shares, taking the majority control of the club. Yet after conducting their due diligence, they have reportedly changed their offer.

Having examined Sevilla’s accounts, the reported new offer was closer to around €250m for 30,000 shares, and payment schedule over the next year. This would give Ramos and Five Eleven a say in decision-making without taking full control of the club, and is set to be rejected by the majority shareholders.

Sevilla in limbo due to ownership talks

It does leave Sevilla in something a difficult position, with no project in place. Manager Luis Garcia Plaza is awaiting word from the club on his continuity, with his deal running until 2027, but there has been talk Ramos was keen on poaching Getafe manager Jose Bordalas, but he too is in limbo. Understandably, Sevilla had put off making decisions about next season due to the takeover bid. Sporting Director Antonio Cordon has also left the club after it was decided he would not continue.