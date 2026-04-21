Real Madrid cult hero Joselu Mato closing in on return to La Liga

Real Madrid cult hero Joselu Mato could be on the verge of a return to La Liga this summer, after spending two years in Qatar. The veteran forward was a guarantee of goals for the latter half of his La Liga career at Alaves, Espanyol and then Real Madrid in his only season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 36-year-old decided to leave Real Madrid after a single season in which he helped Los Blancos to a Champions League and La Liga double, with an iconic brace in the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich. Accepting a lucrative offer from Al-Gharafa in Qatar, he has made 57 appearances over the past two seasons, scoring 27 times and giving five assists.

Sevilla looking to bring in Joselu Mato

He could be looking for a return to Spain though. Matteo Moretto explains on RadioMarca that Joselu is not planning to renew his deal with Al-Gharafa, which is up this summer, and that Sevilla Sporting Director Antonio Cordon is a big fan of his. He is one of their targets, although he is expected to have other offers this summer as a free agent. That plan comes with the caveat that it hinges on Sevilla surviving the drop in the final weeks of the season.

Akor Adams has led the line for Los Nervionenses this year, and despite scoring plenty of goals, there is undoubtedly a feeling that they lack a natural source of goals up front. In theory, Joselu would provide just that.

Diego Conde also on Sevilla shortlist

Another player Sevilla will look to target is Villarreal goalkeeper Diego Conde. The 27-year-old signed for the Yellow Submarine in 2024 from Leganes for €4m, but despite some excellent early performances, was dropped for Luiz Junior. Following the arrival of Arnau Tenas last summer, he has fallen to third in the pecking order, and has three years remaining on his deal.

This year Sevilla have had Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, and the Greek shot-stopper has impressed with a collection of fine saves. Yet he is on loan from Newcastle United, and it seems they are not planning to attempt a permanent signing.