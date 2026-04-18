Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad (3-4 on penalties)

Real Sociedad have won the 2025-26 Copa del Rey, having defeated Atletico Madrid on penalties at La Cartuja.

It was the best possible start for La Real, as they scored the fastest ever Copa del Rey final goal to take the lead. Goncalo Guedes’ cross landed perfectly on the head of Ander Barrenetxea, whose effort was agonisingly out of reach for Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso.

After the early shock, Atleti responded well, and on 19 minutes, they would find the equaliser. Antoine Griezmann found Ademola Lookman inside the La Real penalty area, and his arrowed strike gave Unai Marrero no chance as the score went to 1-1.

Atleti were in the ascendency after that, but in first half stoppage time, they fell behind again. Musso was adjudged to have fouled Guedes during an aerial clash, and that allowed La Real captain Mikel Oyarzabal to score from the penalty spot to give Pellegrini Matarazzo’s side their lead back going into the interval.

The second half was one-way traffic, as Atleti sought to bring themselves back level. They struggled to do so until the 83rd minute, when a strike of real quality from Julian Alvarez flew into the top corner of the La Real goal, which ensured that the Copa del Rey final would go to extra time for the third year in a row – although Los Colchoneros would be kicking themselves that it did after Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso missed big chances before the 90 minutes were up.

Marrero masterclass leads La Real to shootout victory

In the end, there were no goals in extra time, which meant penalties were needed to determine the winner of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey. Like the match itself, Atleti started terribly after Alexander Sorloth and Alvarez were denied by Marrero, and despite Musso saving from Orri Oskarsson, La Real scored the rest of their efforts to seal their fourth title in the competition.

It turned out to be a carbon copy of the 1987 final, when La Real defeated Atleti on penalties after they played out a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes. It’s a special moment for the txuri-urdin’s supporters, who were unable to attend the 2020 Copa del Rey final victory over Athletic Club due to the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – but they can certainly celebrate now.