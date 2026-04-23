Barcelona fans, players and coaching staff alike are nervously awaiting a decisive diagnosis on Lamine Yamal’s injury, after he exited the pitch against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night. The 18-year-old pulled up immediately after firing a penalty into the corner in the first half, and limped to the dressing room just before half-time.

The Blaugrana went on to beat Celta Vigo, but were far from impressive when holding onto their 1-0 lead. After the match, Lamine Yamal’s injury was the major talking point. Gavi told MD after the match that Lamine Yamal was enormously frustrated after the injury.

“He’s the best, and of course it’s a tough blow for us because he’s a very important player and we need him. He was pissed off in the dressing room because he understands how important he is to us. I don’t know how long he’ll be out, but I hope it’s as short a time as possible because we need him.”

Joan Garcia and Pedri react to Lamine Yamal injury

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia was also asked about Lamine Yamal’s injury after the game.

“We’ll have a clear diagnosis and we’ll see. We have to accept it; it’s not easy, it’s a shame for us because he’s a very important player, just like Joao. [Hopefully the] injury isn’t too serious.”

“Hopefully it will be as little as possible, he needs to stay calm, he’s young, he needs to recover well and we need to encourage him,” Pedri was quoted by the Catalan paper.

🚨 João Cancelo's issue turned out to be just a knock according to the club. [@ffpolo] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 22, 2026

Joao Cancelo also came off injured

As mentioned by Garcia, Joao Cancelo exited in the first half with injury, feeling his thigh. Alejandro Balde replaced him, but the prognosis is much more positive. The Portuguese player has picked up a knock, but it seems likely he will be able to return to action next week, if not on Saturday against Getafe.