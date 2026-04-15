Real Madrid need to win in the Allianz Arena to give themselves a chance of getting into the Champions League semi-finals, and after three goals in 15 minutes, they are on course for the win they need to force extra time at the very least.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side made a golden start to proceedings in Bavaria when Arda Guler pounced on a Manuel Neuer error to score after 36 seconds, although their lead lasted five minutes as Aleksandar Pavlovic headed home soon after for the home side.

Guler scores again as Real Madrid level tie after 29 minutes

But they have now struck for the second time in the first half, and it’s a second of the evening for Guler. His free-kick from the edge of the box was just out of Neuer’s reach, which has brought Real Madrid back to 3-3 in the tie.

🚨 THE NIGHT BELONGS TO ARDA GÜLER — AND NEUER IS LEFT HELPLESS AGAIN!

🇪🇺 FC Bayern München 1-2 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/eoioW9vgpl — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 15, 2026

Take a bow, Arda Güler 😮‍💨 Real Madrid go 2-1 up on the night, and back level on aggregate 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ygM7aznsmo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

Arda Güler beautifully curls home the freekick 🇹🇷 Astonishing game between Bayern and Real Madrid 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wF7OgHrrYj — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 15, 2026

Kane strikes after relentless Bayern spell

But once again, Real Madrid failed to hold their lead for a sustained period. A relentless spell from Bayern has ended with their second equaliser of the night, scored by Harry Kane.

🇪🇺 FC Bayern München 2-2 Real Madrid Harry Kane scores for Bayern! pic.twitter.com/ergTVyDX2D — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 15, 2026

Harry Kane scores his 50th club goal of the season to give Bayern the advantage again 🔥 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/gSnHthSQIb — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

Mbappe makes it 4-4 on aggregate

But this time, it is Real Madrid that have got a quick response. An excellent run from Vinicius Junior has ended with him slipping in Kylian Mbappe, who makes no mistake to score his second goal of the tie.

🚨 KYLIAN MBAPPÉ STRIKES — REAL MADRID TAKE THE LEAD 3–2 AND ARE CHARGING TOWARD THE SEMI-FINALS! 🇪🇺 FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN 2–3 REAL MADRIDpic.twitter.com/ugeEkzrSmm — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 15, 2026

What. A. Game. Vini assists Kylian Mbappé and this tie is level AGAIN 🤯 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pnD0prkN0X — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

It’s been a Champions League classic in the opening stages, and at this stands, Real Madrid are getting the minimum result they need to keep their progression hopes alive.