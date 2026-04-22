‘Nothing’ in Barcelona links to 16-year-old Brazilian starlet wanted by Manchester United

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been two of the major players in the market for emerging talent from Brazil over the past 15 years, with the move for Neymar Junior heralding a fresh focus on teenagers coming through. Generally they have been battling Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain of late too.

The Blaugrana most recently gambled on Vitor Roque, albeit selling him 18 months after his arrival back to Brazil, with Real Madrid investing in Endrick Felipe two summers ago. The latest name to be linked with Barcelona is the next name off the Palmeiras production line, Eduardo Conceicao. It was reported last week that Director of Football Deco had met with Conceicao’s representatives, communicating an interest in the 16-year-old.

Manchester United interest in Eduardo Conceicao

Originally, Conceicao’s names appeared in headlines with Manchester City, after the news emerged that the City Group had sent scouts to watch him in action, and had made contact with Palmeiras. MD recount reports in England that say Newcastle United are the first side to make an offer for Conceicao, of €25m plus €15m in variables. Supposedly Manchester United have surpassed that offer, putting €40m plus variables on the table.

Conceicao will be unable to make a move to Europe until he turns 18 in two years time. He recently penned a new deal with Palmeiras until 2029 with a €100m release clause.

🚨 FC Barcelona and Alessandro Bastoni are advancing on a contract that would be for the next five seasons, until 2031. He will adapt to fit his salary at the level of financial 'fair play' and is willing to help the negotiations between the two clubs if necessary. Everything now… pic.twitter.com/GwadclrdIe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2026

Barcelona not interested in Conceicao

The same outlet go on to report that Barcelona’s interest in Conceicao has been trumped up. The club have put the message out there that ‘there is nothing with him, and once again they are using our name to drive up the price.’

Certainly Barcelona and Real Madrid are often cited when it comes to any emerging gem from Brazil or Argentina these days. It not only casts doubt on Barcelona’s interest, but will have Manchester United fans wondering if their name is also being used by his agents.