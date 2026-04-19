Barcelona make significant move towards signing Brazilian forward

This summer’s transfer window is projected to be very busy for Barcelona, who want to add several signings to Hansi Flick’s squad. Sporting director Deco is also thinking about the club’s long-term plan, which is why he is once again looking in Brazil for the next big thing.

The Vitor Roque may have failed, which led to him being sold to Palmeiras in early 2025. Just over one year on, Barcelona have gone back to the same club in the hope of securing a deal for another of South America’s most promising talents: Eduardo Conceicao.

Deco met with Conceicao’s representatives back in January, at which point it was made clear that he is someone that Barcelona are keen to sign. This has now been noted to Palmeiras, with Sport reporting that club-to-club contacts have taken place in the last few days.

Deco tasked with thwarting Manchester City efforts

Deco communicated Barcelona’s interest in Conceicao to João Paulo Sampaio, who is Palmeiras’ head coordinator. However, the Catalans may need to move quick to sign the 16-year-old, who could not be able to move to the Spotify Camp Nou until January 2028, given he does not turn 18 until the month prior. Manchester City are pushing hard to sign the talented teenager, and they have already submitted a €40m offer.

However, the likelihood is that Palmeiras will try to receive closer to the €60m they received from Real Madrid when Endrick made the move to the Bernabeu a couple of years ago. Barcelona would be able to reach this amount, given that the money would not be noted on their financial records until Conceicao made the move during the 2027-28 season.

Barcelona see Conceicao as someone that can make an immediate impact, were he to join in January 2028. He’d be an ideal long-term Raphinha replacement on the left wing, while he is also capable of operating as an attacking midfielder, where he would currently have Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo as competition.