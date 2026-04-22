Barcelona are in the planning stage for next season, as they work out who to recruit in the summer, or indeed who they can recruit. The primary targets appears to be a centre-forward and a centre-back, but it also seems they will bring in a left winger, either Marcus Rashford or a replacement for him.

Manager Hansi Flick confirmed to the press that he is in conversations with Deco over their plans for next season, and asserted that they ‘could not make stupid mistakes’ in the transfer market. Ahead of next season, there are several players that have been ruled by the Blaugrana, as per MD.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

One player that has been consistently linked to Barcelona is AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao. President Joan Laporta is reportedly an admirer of his, and he has close relations with agent Jorge Mendes. Offered to the Blaugrana two summers ago, he is reportedly to be allowed to leave the Rossoneri for €50m. Yet the Catalan paper say Barcelona have followed Leao, and there is little doubt over his talent, but he does not have the required defensive intensity for a Flick team.

🚨 Sergiño Dest: "Barça would still be a dream move. How Hansi Flick plays, is amazing. I think I could fit in well." [@NPORadio1] 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/1b8NC2HpTG — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 22, 2026

Pedro Neto – Chelsea

Another name who was linked with Barcelona earlier in the season is Chelsea winger Pedro Neto. The Blaugrana have analysed Neto as a potential signing, but currently do not consider him a priority.

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

It has been confirmed that Manchester City and Bernardo Silva will leave the club at the end of the season, and during Xavi Hernandez’s stint as manager, he was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou. Yet Barcelona believe that his best position is coming in from the right, and that spot is occupied by Lamine Yamal.