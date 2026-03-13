Barcelona are planning to address multiple areas of Hansi Flick’s squad during the summer transfer window, and the wing department is one of those. Marcus Rashford is well-placed to sign on a permanent basis from Manchester United, but the club is still considering alternatives at this time.

Ez Abde and Jan Virgili, both of whom played for Barcelona earlier in their respective careers, have been linked with returns to the Spotify Camp Nou, but they are not the only ones on Deco’s radar. According to MD, Pedro Neto has been added in recent days, with the Chelsea winger seen as a possible option for the summer.

Neto is appreciated for his ability to play on either wing, which is important for Flick. Roony Bardghji has done well since joining from FC Copenhagen last summer, but he’s not seen as someone that can replace Lamine Yamal on a regular basis, which is why Raphinha has sometimes featured on the right.

Jorge Mendes could help Barcelona strike deal

Neto, who has chances to leave Chelsea this summer, is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who has a very close relationship with Joan Laporta and Deco. If the former is re-elected as Barcelona president during this weekend’s vote, it would increase the chances of a deal being done.

Barcelona have very good reports on Neto, but any deal would be conditioned by what can be spent in the summer. The priority is for a new centre-back and striker to be brought in, and it may be the case that the Portugal international cannot be signed due to being out of reach.

The next few months will determine whether Neto is a realistic signing for Barcelona. For now, the plan is to prioritise Rashford, but there could be chances for the Chelsea winger to end up at the Spotify Camp Nou.