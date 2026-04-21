Predicted Teams Real Madrid-Alaves.

Real Madrid return to action for the first time since their Champions League elimination on Tuesday night at 21:30 CEST, with Alaves visiting the Santiago Bernabeu. Given Real Madrid are on course for a trophyless season, there will be plenty of focus on the reception from the home crowd.

Los Blancos are without Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo Goes and Raul Asencio, who is recovering from a virus, but otherwise have a fully fit squad. Meanwhile Alaves are without Carlos Protesoni through injury, and Abde Rebbach through suspension. Quique Sanchez Flores’ side are in desperate need of points in the relegation battle, as they sit just a point above Elche in 17th, with the relegation battle into the crucial stage. Real Madrid will seek to reduce the gap to Barcelona down to six points.

Alvaro Arbeloa to make 3-4 changes to Real Madrid side

The expectation is that Aurelien Tchouameni will return to the XI after sitting out their defeat to Bayern Munich through suspension. He will come in for Brahim Diaz, as per Diario AS, who also back Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal to return to the side at the expense of Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

#RealMadrid return to action at the Bernabeu for the first time since their Champions League exit, against an Alaves side in no position to gift them an easy night. Diario AS believe that Tchouameni will be one of three changes from the side Arbeloa used in Munich. pic.twitter.com/VkU5iwzcNT — Football España (@footballespana_) April 21, 2026

Almost the same team is expected to line-up by Marca, although they believe Alvaro Carreras will also replace Ferland Mendy.

Alaves to line up with five at the back

Sanchez Flores is expected to challenge Real Madrid to break them down with five at the back. Denis Suarez came up with a crucial assist for Lucas Boye in their 3-3 draw with Real Sociedad in their last game, but the Argentine is likely to be on the bench, and Suarez is disputing his spot with Jon Guridi.

The other selection call for Sanchez Flores is whether former Castilla left-back Youssef Enriquez will be given the nod, or the more defensive Jon Pacheco, with the experienced Jonny Otto moving outside to left wing-back if the latter is the case.