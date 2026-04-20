Real Madrid go into their final seven matches of the season with little to play for, given they have a nine-point deficit to Barcelona in the La Liga title. Nevertheless, there is a desire to end the campaign strongly, even if it means they miss out on another trophy.

Los Blancos have failed to win 6 of the last 7 major trophies on offer to them, and that will be 7/7 if they fail to reel in Barcelona before the La Liga season comes to an end. As per MD, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa gave his thoughts on why things have gone wrong for his side this season.

“Two seasons without winning anything, I think the last time that happened was 20 years ago. Real Madrid is the club where things go well the most. There are times when things don’t work out, but the mentality of this club is to always look to the future. At Real Madrid it’s not worth dwelling on losing, but it’s not worth dwelling on winning either, because we know the demands that this club has and you always have to look to the future to win. We have to win the remaining seven games.”

Arbeloa makes bold Champions League claim

Arbeloa was also asked about Real Madrid’s domestic woes of the last few years, with very few La Liga and Copa del Rey wins compared to expectations. He claimed that the dynamics make it easier for Los Blancos to compete in Europe compared to within Spain.

“We would find some solution, and it is easy to see in the eyes of many. In relation to our performance, I am sure that we have room for improvement in La Liga these years. These months I think we have performed better in the big games than against the smaller clubs. If we talk about these three months, we have a lot of margin. But we have also experienced circumstances such as against Girona that make it easier for Real Madrid to win a Champions League than a La Liga.”

Arbeloa defends relationship with players

Arbeloa, who was once again asked about his future as manager, also spoke on the relationship he has with the Real Madrid dressing room, which appears to be much better than his predecessor Xabi Alonso. He dismissed any suggestions that he has not been hard enough on the squad when necessary.

“I don’t have the feeling of that collegiate relationship. I think I’ve had a good relationship (with the players). I don’t understand football in any other way. And that doesn’t mean that you are not demanding, that you cannot squeeze them. It’s a relationship you have to accept when you’re a player. Even in difficult moments there has always been a good atmosphere in the dressing room. For me I think it’s been successful and how a dressing room should be.”