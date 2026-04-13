Real Madrid have plans to sign a new midfielder this summer, but there could also be one or two from the same position that move on. Dani Ceballos is a certainly to depart, and he could be joined at the exit door by Eduardo Camavinga.

It’s been a season of struggle for Camavinga, who has struggled to cement himself as a regular starter. He’s behind the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde in the pecking order, and the emergence of Thiago Pitarch has seen his prominence drop even further.

In the rare moments that he has been called upon from the start, Camavinga has not convinced the Real Madrid sporting department, with his latest disappointing performance coming in Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to Girona. On the back of this, Diario AS have reported that the France international is set to be put on the market for the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid had high hopes for Camavinga when he joined as a teenager in 2021, but despite a number of good moments, he has failed to kick on. He’s now 23, and with no stark improvement in sight, the time could be about to come for him to move on.

Camavinga won’t be short of suitors if he does leave

In the event that Real Madrid open the door for Camavinga to leave, it would not be difficult to attract interest. Liverpool and Chelsea have already spoken to the player’s agent, and in recent weeks, they have been joined in the race by European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are keen to bring the midfielder back to France.

Camavinga will have another chance to prove his worth on Wednesday when Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie – he’s poised to start in place of the suspended Tchouameni. If he struggles again, the writing could be on the wall for his career at the Bernabeu.