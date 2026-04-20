Barcelona are hoping to make at least two major additions to Hansi Flick’s squad during the summer transfer window, with their hope being that those will be Alessandro Bastoni and Julian Alvarez. They are also poised to seek a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who is unlikely to remain at the Spotify Camp Nou on a permanent basis.

Barcelona are happy for Rashford to re-sign, but they are only considering another loan at this stage – something that Manchester United have already ruled out. Because of this, it’s become increasingly unlikely that he will stay beyond the summer, and alternatives are already being considered.

Low-cost options are being prioritised, such as Ez Abde, Jan Virgili and Victor Munoz, but the emergence of Bradley Barcola could change things. According to Sport, the Paris Saint-Germain could rise to the fore within the Can Barca offices if he becomes available on the transfer market this summer.

Liverpool are seen as likely candidates to sign Barcola, whose contract situation in Paris has cast doubt on whether he will remain at the reigning European champions beyond the summer. But in the event that Barcelona free up the required salary space from the expected departures of Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, they are seen as an option to sign the PSG man, whom is long-admired by sporting director Deco.

Barcelona have tense relationship with Barcola’s agent

Barcola is appreciated within the offices of Can Barca, but the same cannot be said for his agent Moussa Sissoko, who was blamed for orchestrating Ousmane Dembele’s Spotify Camp Nou exit in 2023. Negotiating with him is something that won’t be easy for Deco, but if he wants to get a deal done, it would be necessary.

There is talk that €80m could be enough to sign Barcola this summer. It will remain to be seen whether Barcelona have that left in the bank by the time they sign a new centre-back and striker, as those are the priority objectives for Deco.