The future of Marcus Rashford has been a major talking point in Barcelona all season, and while at the beginning of the season he seemed to carve out a spot in Hansi Flick’s squad, the space for him is rapidly reducing. Manchester United agreed to allow him to leave on loan, with Barcelona retaining a €30m buy option.

United are not willing to compromise on that price for the 28-year-old, who has two years remaining on his deal at Old Trafford. In January, the first reports emerged that Barcelona were hoping to renegotiate the price, but with the Red Devils refusing to do so, in March for the first time, it was reported that the Catalans were having doubts about making Rashford a permanent signing. For his part, Rashford has expressed a desire to remain in Barcelona.

🚨 FC Barcelona have conceded in all of their last 15 games in the Champions League, an unprecedented negative statistic for the club. To make things worse, in the last two campaigns they have conceded a total of 44 goals. [@sergisoleMD] pic.twitter.com/fDY3EXTVRa — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 16, 2026

Permanent move for Rashford increasingly unlikely

As reported by Marca, the final call is yet to be made. A key meeting will take place between Flick and Director of Football Deco in which his future will be discussed, but as things stand, signing Rashford permanently is ‘close to being ruled out’. The club feel that the €30m price tag is too high, and that in order to commit to it, they want guaranteed performance from Rashford. In his last 16 games, he has managed just two goals. His performance is the main reason, but his salary does not help.

Rashford contribution against Atletico Madrid

His performances during Barcelona’s quarter-final loss to Atletico Madrid may well have pushed Deco into looking at other options. Rashford was one of Barcelona’s more lively players in the first leg at Camp Nou, but could not take advantage of three good chances presented to him. In the second, Flick elected not to start him, despite the absence of Raphinha, and he managed to create little danger in the final 20 minutes, with Barcelona in need of a big moment.