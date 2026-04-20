The 2025-26 season has been a miserable one for Real Madrid, and it will almost end without a trophy heading to the Bernabeu. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have already fallen short in the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, while they are very unlikely to overturn a nine-point deficit to Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

One of the defining moments of Real Madrid’s season was the departure of Xabi Alonso, who left via mutual agreement after losing the Super Cup final to Barcelona. The former Bayer Leverkusen head coach had a decent record during his time in charge, but he struggled to convince the dressing room with his methods, which ultimately led to the decision for him to depart.

As per Marca, Real Madrid icon Luis Figo has questioned whether Real Madrid should have allowed Alonso to leave, as he believes the 44-year-old was not given enough time to make his mark at the Bernabeu.

“The reality is that it is a bad season. For Real Madrid, if you don’t win, it’s always a negative season. When the titles are missing, it’s because things didn’t work. I don’t think he (Alonso) was given enough time. We did not even have time to make an analysis of the months he has been there. It’s very complicated.”

Figo: Atleti unlikely to win Champions League

Figo was also asked about who he sees as the teams most likely to win this season’s Champions League, and among them is not Atletico Madrid, who are Spain’s sole remaining candidate in the competition.

“From what they have shown, my favourites are PSG and Bayern. They are two very strong teams. I like the way they play football, but anything can happen. We’re in the best moment of the Champions League and the teams that are there have deserved it.”

Figo waves lyrical about Lamine Yamal

Figo also spoke glowingly on Lamine Yamal, who continues to grow from strength to strength at his former club Barcelona.

“He is incredible. He is an incredible talent. I hope he continues to grow as a player and that he has an incredible career.”