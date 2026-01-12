Real Madrid agreed the exit of Xabi Alonso by mutual consent on Monday evening, according to a club statement. However various outlets have cast doubt on that version of events, detailing how the decision came about.

Alonso’s job has been in question since the start of December after a comprehensive defeat to Celta Vigo at home, and then to Manchester City. After that, it was reported that Alonso had to win his next games in order to keep his job, and had until the Spanish Supercup to show improvements. After a run of five straights wins, Los Blancos fell to a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday in the Supercup.

How Xabi Alonso’s exit took place

Although the decision was referred to as mutual consent, Cadena Cope note that Alonso did not begin Monday with the intention of leaving Real Madrid. MD say that President Florentino Perez was not at all happy with the performance in the Supercup final, and the Real Madrid hierarchy met with Alonso on Monday at the Valdebebas training ground. The club expressed their concern over the play, while Alonso communicated his exhaustion with his position always being in play.

During the meeting between the two, Marca say that the club proposed Alonso’s exit as a possible option. They did so after an analysis of the season so far, and feeling that his project had no further progress on the horizon, accepted his exit when the club suggested it.

The dramatic shift in Alonso’s plans

Real Madrid started off the Alonso era with 13 wins out of 15, and excluding the Club World Cup, lost just once to Atletico Madrid in the opening 14 games of this season. That included a Clasico win over Barcelona at the Bernabeu, ending a four-game losing streak. Those results were based on an organised high-pressing system, which was defensively solid.

However after falling out with various stars as a result of his stylistic choices, Alonso loosened the reins on his side, adjusting to a more open and counter-attacking style. Since, results and performances have not followed, and ultimately, caused the end of his Real Madrid tenure.