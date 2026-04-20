Real Madrid return to action on Tuesday as they host Alaves at the Bernabeu, their first match since exiting the Champions League. A victory would see them close to within six points of Barcelona, but with only seven matchdays to go of the 2025-26 season, it will be a tall order for Los Blancos to win La Liga.

There was a lot of disappointment at Real Madrid following their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, but head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is confident that his side will bounce back against Alaves, as per Diario AS.

“I consider myself a person with a lot of strength and energy. I have felt the pride that Real Madrid has for the game that the team played on Wednesday. I look forward to a Bernabéu tomorrow with my family, united and proud of how the team played. The feeling on the street is that they deprived us of being in the semi-finals. That’s what I’ve been able to feel.”

Arbeloa reacts to future speculation – “I’m not worried”

In the aftermath of last week’s Bayern defeat, there has been significant speculation on Arbeloa’s future, with a number of reports linking manager’s to his position – with Jose Mourinho among them. However, he is focused on the task at hand, that being the final seven matches of the season.

“It is a decision that is not my responsibility. I’m not worried about my future at all. I’m worried about these seven games, and especially tomorrow’s. I have direct communication every week with the club and I have a great relationship, but the only future that worries me is tomorrow. There are seven games more important than they may seem. We have to prove it tomorrow.”

Arbeloa: Real Madrid fans are with the team

On a number of occasions this season, the Real Madrid supporters inside the Bernabeu have whistled the players, but Arbeloa does not expect that to happen against Alaves, despite it being the club’s first match since exiting the Champions League.

“It doesn’t worry me, because I’ve felt on the street that Real Madrid is with the team. We have to play a good game tomorrow, play well and earn the applause at the Bernabéu. We have to go out for the game, show it from the moment the match starts.”