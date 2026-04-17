Barcelona have plan in place for Hansi Flick contract talks

Barcelona have a number of contract situations to resolve in the lead-up to the summer transfer window, and of them is Hansi Flick’s. The German manager’s current deal expires in 2027, but there is hope that he can be convinced to remain at the Spotify Camp Nou for an additional 12 months at the very least.

Barcelona president-elect Joan Laporta has already scheduled talks with Flick, which these due to take place once the season is over. However, there is already a verbal agreement in place for him to sign until 2028, as MD have advanced, although nothing will be signed until the Catalans’ on-field efforts are complete.

Flick and his agent Pini Zahavi have a very close relationship with Laporta, as well as sporting director Deco. It’s expected that talks will go smoothly, which is why Barcelona are keen to add an extension clause into the impending agreement – specifically, they want to have the chance for Flick to stay up until the summer of 2029.

This would be done using a clause that would become active in the event that Flick’s Barcelona achieves certain objectives during the 2027-28 season. For example, if they were to win La Liga again, it would automatically extend the manager’s contract by an additional 12 months.

No-brainer for Barcelona to extend Flick stay

Since arriving as Xavi Hernandez’s replacement in the summer of 2024, Flick has breathed new life into Barcelona. They are set for back-to-back La Liga titles, and although they have failed to claim that elusive Champions League crown, the signs are there that they will be able to break their duck sooner rather than later.

The news that Flick will be staying until at least 2028 will certainly be welcomed very warmly by Barcelona supporters, who have taken very well to the head coach since his arrival in Catalonia. They will hope he can continue to make the first team better and better as the years go on.