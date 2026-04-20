At this stage, it’s taken for granted that Real Madrid will be searching for a new manager at the end of the season. Alvaro Arbeloa has convinced the first team squad since he replaced Xabi Alonso, but after failing to win the Champions League or Copa del Rey, and with La Liga slipping away too, it’s expected that his contract will not be renewed.

Real Madrid have already started looking as possible replacements, with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps having been linked with the position in recent months. However, there is every chance that all three turn down the chance to take the reins at the Bernabeu, which could lead to the return of a familiar face.

Initially, Real Madrid had ruled out any chance of Jose Mourinho returning to the club for a second spell, but Marca have now reported that Florentino Perez is increasingly open to the idea of the Portuguese making a sensational comeback.

Mourinho is able to leave Benfica for free at the end of the season, and he is yet to commit to remaining at the European giants. The possibility of making a return to Real Madrid, where he is still very highly-regarded by the club’s board of directors, could be too much to pass up, especially as he has unfinished business in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid yet to speak to Mourinho or his agent

But at this stage, there has been no contact between Real Madrid and Mourinho, nor with the 63-year-old’s representatives. That could change as the summer draws nearer, but for the time being, there is unlikely to be any moves made until a final decision is made regarding Arbeloa’s continuity.

Mourinho would certainly be able to inspire the Real Madrid dressing room, who need spurred off after back-to-back disappointing seasons. In this regard, it would make sense for him to return to the Bernabeu in the summer, but whether it happens remains to be seen.