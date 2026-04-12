Real Madrid are eyeing a comeback when they take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday. However, their preparation for the trip to Bavaria has been less than ideal.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side failed to build momentum for the showdown clash after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Girona on Friday, a result that has almost taken them out of the La Liga title race. On top of this, Kylian Mbappe is struggling with an eye issue that he sustained during that match at the Bernabeu.

As confirmed by Real Madrid (via Sport), Mbappe was not able to be involved in Sunday’s training session due to the injury, with a club statement citing the decision taken as one of a precautious nature.

“Mbappé, who was given stitches in the right eyebrow after the match against Girona, could not take to the pitch due to discomfort and precaution.”

Real Madrid hopeful for Mbappe return on Monday

In the next 48 hours, Real Madrid will travel to Germany for the match against Bayern. They hope that Mbappe will be able to train before the flight, which would certainly increase his chances of being at 100% for the showdown clash at the Allianz Arena.

Mbappe scored the goal that got Real Madrid back into the tie in the first leg, and they will be desperate for him to be able to start on Wednesday. He has not been at his best since returning from a knee injury, but he can be devastating at his very best, which Arbeloa will need him to be.

In the next day or so, it will be known whether Mbappe is able to make his returning to the training pitch. Real Madrid are relaxed about the situation for now, but if the eye issue persists, tension could creep in ahead of their biggest match of the season.