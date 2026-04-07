Real Madrid had been staring down the barrel at a Champions League exit, but they have now got themselves back in their quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich with 15 minutes to go in the first leg.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side were comfortably second-best in the first half, although they did have a couple of chances that were stopped by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. They were made to pay for missing these as Luis Diaz struck the first blow in the tie, and the visitors added a second goal only 20 seconds into the second period as Harry Kane has scored.

Mbappe cuts Bayern advantage with crucial goal

Real Madrid could not afford not to score the next goal, and after a number of missed chances, they have finally got themselves on the board. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was turned home by Kylian Mbappe, despite the best efforts of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

🚨 GOAL | Mbappe is on stage! 🇪🇺 Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern Münchenpic.twitter.com/IDM6Rh1Zqi — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 7, 2026

Kylian Mbappé scores and Real Madrid are back in the game 👀 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fH8DNcvTnd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 7, 2026

Real Madrid really needed that, and now they will fancy their chances of getting back on level terms. If they can, they’ll go into next week’s second leg with some confidence and momentum.