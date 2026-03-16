Real Madrid have seen a number of academy stars break out in recent weeks, but none more so than Thiago Pitarch. Despite only being 18 years of age, he has already established himself as a first team player, with four starts in a row for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side – including in the Champions League against Manchester City.

Pitarch is making waves at Real Madrid, and it is no surprise that the wider footballing community is taking notice. Specifically, those in the Spanish and Moroccan Football Federations are keeping a close eye on his progress, with a view to making a move to defining his international allegiance.

As per Marca, Moroccan officials have already shown off their project to Pitarch and his entourage. They see the 18-year-old as being a key player for the senior team, with the plan being for him to be fully integrated in time for the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Pitarch, who has represented Spain at youth level, qualifies for Morocco through one of his grandparents, who was born in the North African country. The Atlas Lions are hoping to convince him to move away from La Roja, as they did with his Real Madrid teammate Brahim Diaz.

Pitarch reacts to international allegiance dilemma

Pitarch was recently asked about the situation regarding Spain and Morocco, and while he admitted that no decision has been made, he spoke well on the possibility of representing the Atlas Lions in the future.

“Morocco or Spain? I haven’t decided yet. Brahim talks to me a lot about Morocco and he feels very good in the national team.”

As talented as Pitarch is, he has no clear pathway to the Spanish national team at this stage. Luis de la Fuente already has the likes of Pedri, Martin Zubimendi, Gavi, Pablo Barrios and Rodri Hernandez well ahead of him in the pecking order, and this could give Morocco the edge in convincing him to represent them.