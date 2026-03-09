Since taking over as Real Madrid manager in January, Alvaro Arbeloa has called upon a number of La Fabrica talents. David Jimenez, Thiago Pitarch and Cesar Palacios are among the players to have been called upon in La Liga and the Champions League, and for one in particular, he has already earned a permanent spot in the senior squad.

On Friday, Arbeloa handed a first Real Madrid start to Pitarch, who is only 18. He was impressed with his performance in the victory over Celta Vigo, so much so that the decision has already been made for him to remain in the first team for the rest of the season, as Diario AS have reported.

Arbeloa does not see Pitarch as someone to fill the gaps that have recently been left by Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga. Rather, the teenager is considered to be a proper member of Arbeloa’s squad, with the decision having been made after only 152 minutes of action for Los Blancos.

Arbeloa has a lot of faith in Pitarch

The fact that Pitarch stayed on the pitch ahead of Arda Guler during Friday’s win in Galicia underlines the faith that Arbeloa has in the young midfielder. He sees him as an option to be used between now and the end of the season, and if he manages to retain his position as manager going into the 2026-26 campaign, the likelihood is that Pitarch will remain in contention.

Real Madrid have struggled to count on academy players over the years, so it will be a welcome sight for supporters to see Pitarch donning the famous white jersey. It will be interesting to see whether he retains his place in the line-up for the visit of Manchester City on Wednesday, especially considering that Camavinga has now recovered from his recent tooth pain.