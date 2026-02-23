Real Madrid stalwart losing battle to earn new contract

Real Madrid have a number of big decisions to make between now and the summer, especially in regards to contracts. Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger all see their current deals expire at the end of the season, and at this stage, it is very uncertain whether they will be offered the chance to remain at the Bernabeu.

Alaba is certain to depart, but there is less clarity regarding the cases of Rudiger and Carvajal. The former had been a regular starter up until this season, but due to physical problems, he has struggled to string together a consistent run of matches, which has caused concern among the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Rudiger a new contract if be proves his worth between now and the end of the season, but at this stage, his efforts look like being in vain. As per Diario AS, it is currently more likely that the 32-year-old is not presented with the chance to renew before his existing deal runs out.

However, the report does note that Rudiger has chances to stay. If he can stay fit for the remainder of the season, while also maintaining a high level of performance, the likelihood is that he would be asked to stick around. But for now, his odds don’t look good, with Real Madrid officials yet to make any contact with his representatives regarding a renewal.

Real Madrid in no rush to make decision

As has been the case in the past, Real Madrid are prepared to take their time when it comes to contract decisions. Rudiger, who is attracting Premier League interest, is under pressure to convince club bosses to offer him a new deal, but he still has time on his side – and if he stays fit, he should start regularly over the coming weeks and months.