Barcelona can start drawing up serious targets for the summer, now that Joan Laporta has been re-elected as president. A new centre-back and striker are on the agenda, but there could also be another addition in defence.

Last week, it was reported that Barcelona will consider summer offers for Alejandro Balde, who has struggled for consistency since Hansi Flick took over as manager. If he were to depart, a replacement would be needed, and while Joao Cancelo would be an obvious choice, a younger profile could be sought instead.

One option being considered is Lewis Hall. As per CaughtOffside (via MD), Barcelona have added the Newcastle United defender to their summer shopping list after being impressed by his performance during the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at St James’ Park last week.

Hall has performed at a high level since joining Newcastle from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, and he could now be set for a big-money move. Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are also credited with an interest in signing him, which would surely make matters difficult for Barcelona.

Barcelona have a decision to make at left-back

It will be very interesting to see how Barcelona approach their left-back situation. Balde has been the undisputed starter for several seasons, but he has failed to kick off since Flick came in, which is why club officials are concerned. Meanwhile, Cancelo has starred in recent weeks, but he is only on loan from Al Hilal, and his wages could be issue in the event that a permanent deal is sought.

Hall could be an option for Barcelona, but given that Newcastle consider him to be a vital player, it would take a mammoth offer for a deal to be done. The Catalans are unlikely to have the money to spare, considering their plans for centre-back and centre forward.