Barcelona will listen to offers for starting defender this summer

Barcelona are looking to strengthen this summer, but that may involve some sales too. For the most part of Director of Football Deco’s tenure, the Blaugrana have focused on retaining a lot of their players rather than trying to bring in players in exchange for major sales. That may look a little different this summer.

The Catalan giants are thought to be closing in on being within their salary limit this summer for the first time in three years. Presidential candidate Joan Laporta has told the media that they are €12m away from doing so, and once they are, it would allow them to reinvest all of the money they do bring in.

🚨 Pedro Neto is on FC Barcelona's radar! The Chelsea winger is liked because he can play on both wings. Neto has a clause in his contract that would facilitate his departure in case he wants to embark on a new adventure. [@ffpolo] 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/4TaCPDl0FN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 13, 2026

Barcelona will listen to offers for Alejandro Balde

According to RadioMarca, Barcelona will listen to offers for left-back Alejandro Balde. There is no guarantee he will be shipped out, but if offers do come in for him, they will be listened to, as the club do not see him as an essential part of the squad. It is noted by Matteo Moretto that Paris Saint-Germain had enquired about him, but with Nuno Mendes firmly installed in that spot these days, that seems unlikely.

Balde has been linked to Premier League

This is not the first time that doubts have been raised about Balde’s future, or his performances. Barcelona are reportedly concerned by both full-back positions currently, and feel that they are not getting enough this season. On top of that, Inter and Manchester United have both been linked with moves for Balde in recent months. Balde is under contract until 2028, meaning that if Barcelona do not sell him this summer, they will be required to think about handing him a new deal or selling him at a reduced cost.