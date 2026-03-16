Atletico Madrid open to Jan Oblak sale – replacement lined up

Atletico Madrid will be busy once again this summer, as they seek the necessary improvements to Diego Simeone’s squad. As part of their business, they may have to replace two club legends: Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak.

In recent weeks, Griezmann turned down an immediate move to Orlando City, but it is increasingly likely that he ends up in the MLS come the summer. As for Oblak, he also has chances to leave, with Marcos Duran (via ED) reporting that Atleti will not stand in the way of the Slovenian goalkeeper, should he wish to leave.

However, a move within Europe would be difficult, given that Oblak commands a very high salary. He is not prepared to reduce his wages, which is why the only option that would exist in the summer would be Saudi Arabia. Fortunately for Atleti, this is considered to have a decent chance of playing out.

Atleti have Oblak replacement in mind

In preparation for Oblak’s possible department, Atleti have moved quickly to identify their desired replacement. ED say that Juan Musso would continue, and he could be joined at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano by Leo Roman, who is considered to be the preferred option for sporting director Mateu Alemany.

Roman has starred for Mallorca since taking over as number one last summer, following Dominik Greif’s move to Lyon. He signed a new long-term contract at Son Moix in 2025, but Atleti are very capable of paying what is on offer, given that the arrival of Apollo Sports Capital has significantly improved their financial situation.

It will be interesting to see how the situation with Oblak plays out over the coming months. His exit would be a blow for Atleti, although it could be the right time for his 12-year stay in the Spanish capital to be brought to an end.