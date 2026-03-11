Antoine Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay – ‘The idea is…’

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he will be remaining at the club until at least the end of the season. The veteran forward has been in fine form in recent weeks, but has had his head turned by an offer from Major League Soccer.

It has never been doubted that Griezmann will move to the United States in the final stages of career, and Orlando City have made a play for him. They were pushing to make the move happen before the 26th of March transfer deadline in MLS, as opposed to the summer, a difference that could be worth millions to Griezmann if he ends up going later in the year.

Orlando are reportedly now in talks with Griezmann over a potential free transfer in the summer, with Griezmann now confirming that he will not make that move midseason.

Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay

Following Atletico Madrid’s 5-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg, Griezmann finally spoke publicly on the news that every Colchonero wanted to hear.

“I’m very happy here, I’m really enjoying it. What I do on the pitch speaks for itself. We’ll see, but the idea is to go all the way to the end and then everyone else can talk,” he told Movistar+, as quoted by MD.

“That’s my dream, my goal, and hopefully we can achieve something great,” he remarked on the Copa del Rey final. During his decision-making process, Atletico qualified for the final of the cup against Barcelona.

Johnny Cardoso was the player with the most distance covered tonight. pic.twitter.com/SC9yKnEbq9 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 11, 2026

‘We forced Spurs into errors’ – Griezmann

The big talking point from the game were the errors from Tottenham in the opening stages of the game, where goalkeeeper Antonin Kinsky slipped twice, and Mick van de Ven, leading to Atletico’s three opening goals.

“Very well, we took advantage of some mistakes from them or the pitch, but we’re used to it. We need to improve on what we did in Barcelona so we don’t repeat it,” he said, referring to their 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the second leg of their Copa semi-final.

“We wanted to put a lot of pressure on them, and that’s what we did. The mistakes came from our own pressure.”

Atletico host Getafe this weekend at the Metrpolitano, before travelling to face Spurs at the Tottenham Stadium next Wednesday.