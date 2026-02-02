Real Madrid receive defender offer from Premier League club

Real Madrid are unlikely to be busy at all before the winter transfer window closes for business on Monday evening, but there is a possibility for one or two deals to do – albeit, they would be outgoings.

The club has already decided to extend their streak of signing no one during January, which dates back to 2019. As things stand, Endrick Felipe (Lyon, loan) is the only outgoing, although that could change.

Fran Garcia, who is now behind Alvaro Carreras, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga in the left-back pecking order, is expected to leave Real Madrid in 2026 due to a projected lack of action. A summer exit is on the cards, although Miguel Angel Diaz has revealed that Premier League side AFC Bournemouth have tried to get him now.

Real Madrid snub Bournemouth offer

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola worked with Garcia when they were both at Rayo Vallecano, and he values him highly. He wants him for the second half of the Premier League season at the very least, but as per the report, Real Madrid have dismissed the offer that came in.

It is clear that Real Madrid want to keep their first team squad together for the second half of the season. Garcia is seen as an important player despite his dropping prominence at the Bernabeu, so in this regard, it is not surprising that club officials have turned down Bournemouth’s proposal.

Nevertheless, it is almost certain that Garcia is facing his final few months at Real Madrid player. He has struggled to consistently operate at the required level, and with Carreras, Mendy and Camavinga being counted on more at left-back, it is inevitable that he moves on permanently during the summer transfer window. Bournemouth could be his destination, but it will not be right now.