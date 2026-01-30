Real Madrid finalise plans for 2026 winter transfer window

Real Madrid have had a quiet winter transfer window thus far, despite a poor first half of the 2025-26 season. Club bosses have opted against using the market to solve their well-documented woes, in what has become a familiar trend.

2019 was the last time Real Madrid made a signing during a winter transfer window, that being when Brahim Diaz was bought from Manchester City. Since then, they have decided against mid-season additions, and the same can be said for the current campaign.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid consider their transfer business to be done. The departure of Endrick Felipe to Lyon on loan is the only piece of business in or out that they will do before the market closes on Monday.

Real Madrid consider the current squad, which has significant underperformed in recent months, to be more than capable of winning La Liga and the Champions League, the two remaining competitions they are involved in. This stance has not changed in the aftermath of the disappointing 4-2 defeat to Benfica on Wednesday, which exposed more problems in the Los Blancos first team squad.

Will Real Madrid regret not signing in January?

Real Madrid have already identified areas to address in the summer, with a new central defender and midfielder wanted. These positions have generated doubts in recent months, but it has not been deemed bad enough for business to be done this month, which is a risk.

It is no surprise that this is Real Madrid’s stance, but no doubt, supporters will be frustrated at the lack of movement in the transfer market. Club officials may consider the squad to be good enough to achieve success, but they have shown no signs of reaching their best levels over the last few months, which is why fresh blood would have been welcomed.