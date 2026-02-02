Bayern Munich concerned about losing key player to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have plans to sign a central defender this summer, and among their leading targets is Dayot Upamecano. The Bayern Munich and France star is out of contract at the end of the season, and while there has been hopes in Bavaria that he will agree a new deal, there has been little movement of late.

In recent years, Real Madrid have exploited the free agent market, bringing in the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Upamecano could be the latest to move to the Bernabeu for no transfer fee, and at this stage, optimism is growing in the Spanish capital.

On the other hand, Bayern are growing worried. This has been made clear by honorary president Ul Hoeness (via Diario AS), who believes that the defender could leave the Allianz Arena in the summer.

“I would be very happy if Dayot Upamecano decided to stay at FC Bayern. I know he and his family feel very comfortable in Munich. However, I fear that his agents will do everything possible to convince him to leave. I’m dismayed.”

Should Real Madrid a move for Upamecano?

The expected departure of David Alaba, coupled with the possible one of Antonio Rudiger, means that a new central defender is required for Real Madrid. They have already passed up chances to sign Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate, but Upamecano could be the ideal addition – especially consider he would arrive at no cost.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid make a move. They are presently prepared to keep tabs on the ongoing situation, but if an opportunity arises, it would be no surprise to see pre-contract talks opened with Upamecano, especially if there continues to be no movement on his situation at Bayern.