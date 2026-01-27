Real Madrid are on the hunt for a defender this summer, and there is positive news coming from the Bundesliga. One of their primary targets for 2026 is yet to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

That would be Dayot Upamecano, who continues to run down his deal at the Bavarian giants. As revealed by Christian Falk on Bayern Insider, Upamecano is yet to respond to Bayern’s latest offer, which is thought to be their final and highest offer. The deal was thought to be on the verge of being done before Christmas, but Bayern have not received a response to their offer since, and are unaware of any further developments.

Dayot Upamecano’s contract deadline

It has been reported by Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports DE that Bayern expect an answer from Upamecano soon, and preferably by the transfer deadline in January at the end of the month. Sporting Director Max Eberl has confirmed that they have not had the green light from Upamecano, despite optimism that they would get the deal done. Falk notes that Bayern have told the Frenchman that they want the deal confirmed by mid-February, or discarded.

🚨⏳ FC Bayern have not set an official deadline for Dayot #Upamecano, but they want a decision soon – ideally by Deadline Day. Max Eberl said today: “We are waiting for a response from Upamecano.” A final offer is on the table and will not be improved by Bayern. Bayern remain… pic.twitter.com/XPPAlvU0z1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 26, 2026

He notes that Upamecano is happy to be working with Vincent Kompany currently, and is happy at the Allianz Arena. However his agents are seemingly not satisfied with all of the terms of the deal.

Real Madrid step up efforts to sign central defender

This comes in the context of Real Madrid reportedly stepping up their efforts to bring in a defender in the summer. It is not clear exactly whom their top target is, but it is certainly enough to make Bayern Munich nervy, given Upamecano is one of the players on their shortlist. The two clubs have done battle for several players in recent history too, including David Alaba and Alphonso Davies.