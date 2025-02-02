Predicted Teams Barcelona-Alaves: Two players recalled after Champions League rest

After Real Madrid’s defeat to Espanyol on Saturday, Barcelona can close the gap in the La Liga title race with victory against Alaves. However, they will to overcome their “early kick-off curse” if they are to close the gap to four points, which will be crucial given that the top two face each other at the Santiago Bernabeu next weekend.

Hansi Flick rested players for the midweek draw against Atalanta, but they will return to the starting line-up against Alaves. As per Sport, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Casado are to be recalled, with Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong dropping to the bench as a result. Despite a number of mistakes in recent weeks, Wojciech Szczesny will retain his place in goals, as confirmed by Hansi Flick during his pre-match press conference.

Robert Lewandowski scored a 25-minute hat-trick in the reverse fixture at the Mendizorroza, and he is expected to remain as the starting striker for this one, despite the recent good form of Ferran Torres, who scored in last weekend’s 7-1 rout of Valencia.

Alaves are off the back of a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo last Monday, and they will be eyeing up a shock result at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Antonio Sivera’s continued absence means that Jesus Owono will remain in goals, while the suspended Abdelkabir Abqar will also miss out – his replacement is expected to be Adrian Pica. Further changes would see Santiago Miurino, on loan from Atletico Madrid, and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Antonio Blanco coming into the side in place of Carlos Protesoni and Tomas Conechny.

It should be a very interesting match on Sunday afternoon. Barcelona will be firm favourites, and they will be spurred on by Real Madrid’s defeat, which gives them an opening to bring the top spot in La Liga back into view. However, Alaves are more than capable of causing problems, especially with in-form striker Kike Garcia.